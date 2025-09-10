 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19923784
Update notes via Steam Community
Scanlines post-process effect intensity reduced

Mouse sensitivity increased

Mission text display speed increased

Mission animation speed increased

Fixed a critical bug when using the elevator back to the ship

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3338861
