BIG NEYYAH HEAL / BUG FIXES:
In the name of Fezalta ....
- Glitch with inventory item needed / journal
- All credits read with Screen Australia support mention / logo
- Localisation additions
- Zoom in glitches
- Water animation glitches
- Hayyen journal audio balances fixed
- Action highlight glitches fixed
- Pinorvia Door lock bug / soft lock fixed.
.YY.
