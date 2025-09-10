 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19923782 Edited 10 September 2025 – 09:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BIG NEYYAH HEAL / BUG FIXES:

In the name of Fezalta ....

- Glitch with inventory item needed / journal
- All credits read with Screen Australia support mention / logo
- Localisation additions
- Zoom in glitches
- Water animation glitches
- Hayyen journal audio balances fixed
- Action highlight glitches fixed
- Pinorvia Door lock bug / soft lock fixed.


