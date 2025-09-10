 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19923777 Edited 10 September 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good afternoon, handsome Rebels!

We’ve fixed some minor issues caused by avatar and card reconstruction.

1. Fixed a bug where [Skill Cards] and [Attack Cards] were hidden during battles.

2. Fixed an issue where HP and SP numbers sometimes displayed incorrectly on the bottom-right avatar during preparation.

3. Fixed an issue where Linker attack cards mistakenly displayed “-1.”

We’re sending you another sticker pack—feel free to use it anytime! Thank you again for your support!

Changed files in this update

