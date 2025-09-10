Good afternoon, handsome Rebels!
We’ve fixed some minor issues caused by avatar and card reconstruction.
1. Fixed a bug where [Skill Cards] and [Attack Cards] were hidden during battles.
2. Fixed an issue where HP and SP numbers sometimes displayed incorrectly on the bottom-right avatar during preparation.
3. Fixed an issue where Linker attack cards mistakenly displayed “-1.”
We’re sending you another sticker pack—feel free to use it anytime! Thank you again for your support!
Changed files in this update