Feature Adjustments:

Added a description of the elite monsters contained in each level to the level selection interface.

The socket count setting in filters has been adjusted to allow free selection of the number of sockets.

Filters now include additional options for Elemental Enhancements & Penetration, Critical Strike Chance, and Crushing Blow (Others).

Equipment without sockets is no longer affected by the socket quantity option in filters.

Rings, Amulets, Charms, and Jewels are no longer influenced by the item tier filter option.

The maximum number of rules in a filtering scheme has been increased to 50.

The item level filter option has been removed.