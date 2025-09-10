 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19923557
Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a description of the elite monsters contained in each level to the level selection interface.

  • The socket count setting in filters has been adjusted to allow free selection of the number of sockets.

  • Filters now include additional options for Elemental Enhancements & Penetration, Critical Strike Chance, and Crushing Blow (Others).

  • Equipment without sockets is no longer affected by the socket quantity option in filters.

  • Rings, Amulets, Charms, and Jewels are no longer influenced by the item tier filter option.

  • The maximum number of rules in a filtering scheme has been increased to 50.

  • The item level filter option has been removed.

  • The settings of Filter Preset 4 have been adjusted.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where stackable materials would deduct an incorrect quantity when split and sold.

