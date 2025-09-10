 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19923503 Edited 10 September 2025 – 08:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 3.14.0 introduces a new Nomad specialization: Wayfarer. With the skills Levitate, Trap Sense, Survivor’s Resilience, and Town Portal, Wayfarers excel at exploration and survival. They retain 20% of all stats, making high-level builds with a Nomad even more viable.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3308921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link