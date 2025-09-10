Update notes via Steam Community
Version 3.14.0 introduces a new Nomad specialization: Wayfarer. With the skills Levitate, Trap Sense, Survivor’s Resilience, and Town Portal, Wayfarers excel at exploration and survival. They retain 20% of all stats, making high-level builds with a Nomad even more viable.
