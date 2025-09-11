 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19923330 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all, very quick patch addressing the following issue:

  • Fixed a bug causing Checkpoints to not save correctly

If you have any more feedback or encounter any other issues, please reach out to us in the forums or at support@thebinarymill.com

Thank you all for you continued support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3606611
