10 September 2025 Build 19923264 Edited 10 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Fixed an issue that caused some sound effects to not play in certain comic scenes
・Fixed an issue that caused the cigarette to float in air if the player left the pachinko while smoking
・Updated the tutorial video for “Flatliner Armor” to clarify that heavy attacks also work against the armor

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063091
