・Fixed an issue that caused some sound effects to not play in certain comic scenes
・Fixed an issue that caused the cigarette to float in air if the player left the pachinko while smoking
・Updated the tutorial video for “Flatliner Armor” to clarify that heavy attacks also work against the armor
Patch notes 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update