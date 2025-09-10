 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19923188 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fighters!

This is a small fix I had made a while ago, but with all the censorship things happening I just kind of forgot to upload it.
This is just a small fix that fixes issues with achievements not being counted.

Have a great week, and sorry for the delay!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2578361
