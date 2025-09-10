Fighters!
This is a small fix I had made a while ago, but with all the censorship things happening I just kind of forgot to upload it.
This is just a small fix that fixes issues with achievements not being counted.
Have a great week, and sorry for the delay!
Achievements fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update