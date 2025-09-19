A Hotfix for our most recent patch has just been released to address unauthorized AI generated content.
We've addressed this issue by removing all AI voiceover content, while retaining the improvements made in the previous update.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please reach out to our customer support site with any issues.
Thank you for your patience and support.
Hotfix for Patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
