19 September 2025 Build 19923088 Edited 19 September 2025 – 21:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A Hotfix for our most recent patch has just been released to address unauthorized AI generated content.
We've addressed this issue by removing all AI voiceover content, while retaining the improvements made in the previous update.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please reach out to our customer support site with any issues.

Thank you for your patience and support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2525381
  • Loading history…
