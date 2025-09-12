 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19922918
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello adventurers!

We’ve just released a new update fixing an issue where certain stories could be skipped in Du Gu Jianyi’s Underground Arena event. We’ve also optimized some event texts. The full patch notes are listed below for your reference.

In addition, starting September 15, the game will be on the XD Publisher Sale at 40% OFF, lasting for three weeks until the Autumn Sale ends on October 6.

V1.2.0908b75 Patch Notes

Fixes & Optimizations
  1. Fixed an issue where certain stories in Du Gu Jianyi’s Underground Arena event were skipped.
  2. Fixed an issue where festival events were triggered at the wrong time.
  3. Optimized some event texts.

DLC “Breeze Remains” Fixes
  1. Fixed an issue where Liu Fuming did not appear in certain situations.

If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to join our official Discord and share your feedback. We’ll address them as quickly as possible!

Changed files in this update

