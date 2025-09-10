 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 September 2025 Build 19922862 Edited 10 September 2025 – 09:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

newly added:

  • Added modular zombies with three different body types randomly generated, improving the diversity of zombie species

  • New explosion of red zombies, explosions can cause significant damage to buildings and can be avoided by striking limbs

  • New zombie movements

  • The zombie with a new crawling posture is more agile in speed

  • Add button to turn off wandering enemies

  • Added in first person, after pressing the I menu, the action will automatically switch to first person after use

  • Added the ability to turn on shoulder lights on bicycles

  • Map 03 adds a large amount of open-pit ore

Optimization:

  • Increase the distance for vehicle reset

  • Optimize the indoor and outdoor lighting after turning on Lumen, we strongly recommend turning on Lumen for gameplay

  • Added tone when interacting with merchants

  • Optimized UI display

  • Optimize the Idle posture of the opening character

  • Optimized NPC behavior, they will go to the workspace to work and have more idle positions, and they will return to the room to sleep at night

  • Optimized bicycle physics

Bug fixes:

  • Repairing pictures of machine gun turrets

  • Fix some roads on the map that cannot accumulate water

  • Fixed the issue of the wheel falling on the ground axle

  • Fix the issue where night vision goggles and Lumen cannot see clearly even when turned on

  • Fix a large number of errors on Map 03

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link