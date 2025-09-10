Added modular zombies with three different body types randomly generated, improving the diversity of zombie species

New explosion of red zombies, explosions can cause significant damage to buildings and can be avoided by striking limbs

New zombie movements

The zombie with a new crawling posture is more agile in speed

Add button to turn off wandering enemies

Added in first person, after pressing the I menu, the action will automatically switch to first person after use

Added the ability to turn on shoulder lights on bicycles