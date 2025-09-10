newly added:
Added modular zombies with three different body types randomly generated, improving the diversity of zombie species
New explosion of red zombies, explosions can cause significant damage to buildings and can be avoided by striking limbs
New zombie movements
The zombie with a new crawling posture is more agile in speed
Add button to turn off wandering enemies
Added in first person, after pressing the I menu, the action will automatically switch to first person after use
Added the ability to turn on shoulder lights on bicycles
Map 03 adds a large amount of open-pit ore
Optimization:
Increase the distance for vehicle reset
Optimize the indoor and outdoor lighting after turning on Lumen, we strongly recommend turning on Lumen for gameplay
Added tone when interacting with merchants
Optimized UI display
Optimize the Idle posture of the opening character
Optimized NPC behavior, they will go to the workspace to work and have more idle positions, and they will return to the room to sleep at night
Optimized bicycle physics
Bug fixes:
Repairing pictures of machine gun turrets
Fix some roads on the map that cannot accumulate water
Fixed the issue of the wheel falling on the ground axle
Fix the issue where night vision goggles and Lumen cannot see clearly even when turned on
Fix a large number of errors on Map 03
