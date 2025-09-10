Hello Growtopians,
Goodbye August, hello September! Autumn comes bearing gifts:
- The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!
- The ever returning Voucher Dayz!
- Mooncakes everywhere! Harvest Festival is back!
- Going once! Going twice! Sold!
- PAW-tacular updates coming your way!
- Be on the lookout for notifications!
- Bug fixes & optimizations.
Stay safe & play loads fellow Growtopians!
- The Growtopia Team
v5.27
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update