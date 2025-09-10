Server maintenance is completed, game servers are back online.
The following changes will be waiting for you in the game:
• Removed passive infection when entering Stillwaters and Lyubech-3;
• Fixed an issue where backpacks containing barter resources couldn’t be sold;
• Increased consistency of boss reward drops in Lyubech-3;
• Trailblazers Case can now be opened — inside you’ll find the new 7-slot Sheaf Container;
• Trailblazer motif can now be combined with the new Herdsman style;
• Shout motif is now suitable for Arsenal AUG A3;
• You now need to close 2 Anomalous Rifts instead of 1 to complete Season Pass task "Closing anomalous rift";
• Fixed incorrect bullet resistance of the Albatross Interceptor Armored Exoskeleton: 183 -> 196.
Respectfully,
EXBO Team
Changed files in this update