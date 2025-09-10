 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19922690 Edited 10 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Game Mode: Temperance

A challenge of balance and patience:

  • You start with one less wild card space.

  • However, all double tiles are worth +50 points, becoming key pieces for your strategies!

Will you be able to maintain control and take advantage of this poisoned blessing?

👁️ New Boss: The Preacher

A ruthless figure who dictates strange rules on the board:

  • Even pieces don't score points.

  • Only odd pieces can lead you to victory.

Be prepared to change your way of playing: what seemed safe is now worthless.

🛠️ Interface and quality of life improvements

  • Adjustments to wildcard display for clarity.

  • Balance fixes on higher difficulties.

  • Improvements to menus and visual feedback during matches.

🚪 Enter the madness

With each update, Delirium: Echoes of the Domino continues to grow thanks to your support and feedback. Can you master the duality of Temperance and overcome the Preacher's sermon?

👉 Play now in Early Access on Steam.

