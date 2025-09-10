✨ New Game Mode: Temperance
A challenge of balance and patience:
You start with one less wild card space.
However, all double tiles are worth +50 points, becoming key pieces for your strategies!
Will you be able to maintain control and take advantage of this poisoned blessing?
👁️ New Boss: The Preacher
A ruthless figure who dictates strange rules on the board:
Even pieces don't score points.
Only odd pieces can lead you to victory.
Be prepared to change your way of playing: what seemed safe is now worthless.
🛠️ Interface and quality of life improvements
Adjustments to wildcard display for clarity.
Balance fixes on higher difficulties.
Improvements to menus and visual feedback during matches.
🚪 Enter the madness
With each update, Delirium: Echoes of the Domino continues to grow thanks to your support and feedback. Can you master the duality of Temperance and overcome the Preacher's sermon?
👉 Play now in Early Access on Steam.
