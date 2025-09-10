- Fixed a bug that caused errors with work areas.
- Fixed a bug that caused weeds to grow in work areas.
- Fixed a bug that caused square grassless areas to appear on game load.
- Fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to get stuck making beds.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the quest to build your first guestroom not to start.
- The crop info pop-up will no longer appear if the player has equipped certain tools, and therefore no longer interfere with their usage.
Patch 0.7.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
