10 September 2025 Build 19922631 Edited 10 September 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused errors with work areas.
  • Fixed a bug that caused weeds to grow in work areas.
  • Fixed a bug that caused square grassless areas to appear on game load.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to get stuck making beds.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the quest to build your first guestroom not to start.
  • The crop info pop-up will no longer appear if the player has equipped certain tools, and therefore no longer interfere with their usage.

