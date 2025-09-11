Some fixes:
- Fix an issue that caused error 422 and was highly likely to happen when using SteamVR 2.13.x with an HP Reverb G1/G2.
- Added a setting to rotate the camera passthrough feed, allowing to correct camera orientation when using an HP Reverb G2 v2.
Oasis 1.0.1 Hotfix #3
