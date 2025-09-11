 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19922571 Edited 11 September 2025 – 01:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some fixes:

- Fix an issue that caused error 422 and was highly likely to happen when using SteamVR 2.13.x with an HP Reverb G1/G2.
- Added a setting to rotate the camera passthrough feed, allowing to correct camera orientation when using an HP Reverb G2 v2.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3824491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link