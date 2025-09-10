 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19922566 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
There's still critical bug fixes required to be made, but meanwhile I'm also adding features to make our lives handling support easier.

Features

  • Added support for Projectiles that render below players

  • Added admin feature for generating gift cards

  • Added support for Hawk server getting its data from Toad

Changes

  • Improved camera clamping code to not stutter when zooming in and out on smaller maps

  • Added capability for critters on water without it being treated as land

  • Unified water tile detection code

  • Lots of code cleanup on the login system (by Wolf)

  • Added clearer messaging to inform player they cannot delete character within 24 hours of its creation

  • All Ninja Headbands are now unbinded or destroyable

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed name changer item and new character allowing names longer than the server allows

  • Fixed bug that made NPCs sometimes wander into Events (like Mailbox)

  • Fixed achievement rewards not sending via mail if inventory is full

  • Fixed Bubble Clone technique explosion sometimes not dealing damage

  • Fixed new characters not sending checksum to server

  • (Hopefully) Fixed Logout bugs

  • Added more error logging

