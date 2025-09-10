There's still critical bug fixes required to be made, but meanwhile I'm also adding features to make our lives handling support easier.
Features
Added support for Projectiles that render below players
Added admin feature for generating gift cards
Added support for Hawk server getting its data from Toad
Changes
Improved camera clamping code to not stutter when zooming in and out on smaller maps
Added capability for critters on water without it being treated as land
Unified water tile detection code
Lots of code cleanup on the login system (by Wolf)
Added clearer messaging to inform player they cannot delete character within 24 hours of its creation
All Ninja Headbands are now unbinded or destroyable
Bug Fixes
Fixed name changer item and new character allowing names longer than the server allows
Fixed bug that made NPCs sometimes wander into Events (like Mailbox)
Fixed achievement rewards not sending via mail if inventory is full
Fixed Bubble Clone technique explosion sometimes not dealing damage
Fixed new characters not sending checksum to server
(Hopefully) Fixed Logout bugs
Added more error logging
Changed files in this update