There's still critical bug fixes required to be made, but meanwhile I'm also adding features to make our lives handling support easier.

Added support for Hawk server getting its data from Toad

Added support for Projectiles that render below players

Improved camera clamping code to not stutter when zooming in and out on smaller maps

Added capability for critters on water without it being treated as land

Unified water tile detection code

Lots of code cleanup on the login system (by Wolf)

Added clearer messaging to inform player they cannot delete character within 24 hours of its creation