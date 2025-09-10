HIA!





In this update, we are giving you the option to tame Ferins (and other animals in future updates). Tamed animals, when given shelter, will produce useful items. But first, you need to figure out how to do that :)

We’ve also made big improvements for Steam Deck users. First Dwarf already has the “Playable” status, but we’re pushing further to get the “Verified”✅ badge. Now, when you launch the game on Steam Deck, everything should configure itself automatically. Savegame naming will bring up the on-screen keyboard right away, and text size should be better adjusted to the smaller screen. Enjoy a smoother and more comfortable experience!



If you're having trouble figuring out how to unlock the hidden tech needed for taming Ferins, here's a guide:

Spoilers Ahead!

To unlock Ferin Treats, you first need to heal a slightly tainted Ferin using the Taint Cleansing Bolt. Then, go to the Technology menu, and Ferin Treats should now be unlocked. To tame a Ferin, place the treats near it, but be careful not to scare it. If you are within its sight while it eats the treats, it will become tamed and no longer run away from you. Once tamed, you can lead the Ferin to the new structure called the Ferin Shelter. When everything needed is provided, the shelter will start producing Ferin Teeth.

New Hidden Technology system – there will be some technologies that you will need to figure out how to unlock by finding something in the world, talking with an NPC, or doing something. More of this kind of tech will come in the next updates :)



Changelog for Update #28 (ver. 0.8.54):





🌟HIGHLIGHTS🌟

🔷 New Ferin Taming mechanic

🔷New Ferins will now be born in nests over time if their population drops below the island Ferin limit value.

🔷 New Hidden Technology: Ferin Treats

🔷 New Hidden Technology: Ferin Shelter

🔷 Steam Deck Optimization

🔸 Auto-detect Steam Deck and set up display settings 🔸 Auto-detect Steam Deck and enable bigger UI 🔸 Steam Deck keyboard will appear automatically now

🔷 Changes to Tru’s swimming – you can now jump into water even if your stamina is 0. This should help with getting out of some wet situations.





🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS & FIXES 🛠️

🔷 Hunters Guild – sometimes the objective “Acquire the raven” wouldn’t register as completed

🔷 Easier path to the Resin Tree on the 1st island

🔷 Removed duplicate dialogue on the first island: "Next time, we'll be more prepared."

🔷 Fixed bug where there were two Ragnas in the first cutscene on the second island

🔷 New, more detailed giant roots on the fifth island

🔷 Fixed bug where "Build & Clear Area" didn’t actually clear the area

🔷 Fixed bug with building walls on Canyon Island (there were places where the grid was green, but you couldn’t build walls anyway)

🔷 Fixes to gate building – "Build & Clear Area" didn’t always clear the area correctly

🔷 Environment and collision fixes on islands

🔷 Scholars Guild bug fixed – when the player went to the third island but didn’t complete the questline, then proceeded to the fourth island, a bug occurred where two guilds would arrive on the fourth island at the same time, while the Scholars Guild stayed near the port on the third island. This fix works only on new saves, unfortunately!

🔷 Fixes to destroying building animations

🔷 Added sound effect for fully charged high jump in the mech

🔷Fix for not auto-assigning ammo after picking it up

🔷Fixed an issue where, with 0 crossbow ammo, the VFX from the previous ammo type(acid/lightning/resin/etc.) was still displayed.



We are working on the next BIG update with more taming, and finally some work for settlers! And maybe we’ll also meet someone new 😮

By the way - in case you missed it, we recently dropped a small but mighty update packed with UX improvements, shortcuts, and bug fixes ⚙️. It’s not numbered like the big ones, but it made the game smoother in many ways. You can read the full notes here:

See you soon, adventurers!

Over and out <3

Damian & .misha.