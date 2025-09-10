 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19922310
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors,

This is the DARKEST DAYS team.

DARKEST DAYS is committed to creating a fair and smooth gameplay environment.

As part of this effort, we have identified several accounts that have been using illegal programs in the game and have taken appropriate sanctions against them.

Please see below for a list of the sanctioned accounts:

■ Sanctioned List

[Character Name]

东********2

F*******Z

A*******n

R****4

■ Sanction Details

- Permanent account ban

We will continue to do our best provide a fair and enjoyable gameplay environment for all our survivors!

Please keep this in mind when playing the game.

Thank you.

DARKEST DAYS Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1548521
