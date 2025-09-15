 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19922304 Edited 15 September 2025 – 03:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our game "Outlying Islands" officially launches on Steam today.

"Outlying Islands" is a horror adventure puzzle game. Step onto this mysterious island sealed by authorities - a layered dimension forged by aberrant energies. The island teems with indescribable eldritch creatures, where spatial rifts interweave and reality collides with nightmarish visions. Only through deep exploration can you gradually unravel the mysteries behind this land and confront the primordial truth shrouded in mist.
※Game currently supports Chinese only



If you encounter any issues while playing, please join our 2pgames.net/discord channels to share your gameplay experience and suggestions. Thank you all for your continued support!

