Improvements:

There are now more turret bases in Siege mode, and the target icon above the summoner's head is now better.

The elemental icon in damage pop-up is now better.

Bug Fixes:

Enemy Dash: Previously, the enemy dash was implemented using complex, buggy code, causing numerous issues. Now, enemies will correctly jump or teleport to their intended location.

Endless Mode: Kill scores in Siege mode now increase with difficulty, rather than being a fixed score.

Enemies that respawned in some maps with endless mob tides (yes they are reused) can't be targeted by the telescope. This has been fixed (maybe no one noticed it).