You can now sell weapons you currently possess at the store.

Weapons equipped on DOGGIE will now display in teammates' status windows.

Fixed a bug where the player's hands would appear empty when discarding a weapon mid-switch.

Currently, patches are mainly focused on bug fixes and system improvements, so I felt it necessary to share the current WIP contents.

The mode currently in development is “Sole Survivor” mode. This mode involves defeating endless waves of enemies, gaining experience to grow stronger, and surviving for a limited time.

The core systems are all ready, but we're currently finding the right balance: if there are even slightly more enemies, the difficulty becomes too high, and if there are fewer, it doesn't feel like waves.