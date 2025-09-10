 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19921864 Edited 10 September 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Accuracy improvement during ADS now functions correctly.

  • Fixed a bug where the player's hands would appear empty when discarding a weapon mid-switch.

  • Weapons equipped on DOGGIE will now display in teammates' status windows.

  • Coin colors have been changed for improved visibility.

  • You can now sell weapons you currently possess at the store.

Content in Development

  • Currently, patches are mainly focused on bug fixes and system improvements, so I felt it necessary to share the current WIP contents.

  • The mode currently in development is “Sole Survivor” mode. This mode involves defeating endless waves of enemies, gaining experience to grow stronger, and surviving for a limited time.

  • The core systems are all ready, but we're currently finding the right balance: if there are even slightly more enemies, the difficulty becomes too high, and if there are fewer, it doesn't feel like waves.

  • If you have any questions or ideas about this mode, please let us know anytime!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2897521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link