10 September 2025 Build 19921857 Edited 11 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Another update out now that fixes a few bugs and adds some additional Custom Game Mode settings!

Elements Divided Update 30 – Hotfix 2

Version 614

 

Changelog:

- Added new Custom Game Mode Settings to Private Lobbies

                 - Health Multiplier

                 - Damage Multiplier

                 - Exhaustion Multiplier

                 - Disable individual powerups

                 - Ultimates Enabled

                 - Techniques Enabled

                 - Blocking Enabled

                 - Perfect Blocking Enabled

                 - Dashes Enabled

- Stage hazards are now a public lobby setting

- Adjusted Countdown - will now start if half lobby is ready regardless of host's ready

- Matchmaking Adjustment

                 - Matchmaking will now prioritize putting you into Lobbies that are not already in a match, if possible

- Fixed a bug where queueing as Spectator ascended master would spawn you as a regular player

- Fixed a bug where you would get XP as a Spectator

- Fixed a bug where players would crash when grabbing fire javelin with water grapple

- Fixed a bug where ascended master couldn't be started when switching from Free for all to teams and back

- Fixed a bug where the Lobby Countdown would stop whenever a player joined or left the lobby

Changed files in this update

