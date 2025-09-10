Hello! Another update out now that fixes a few bugs and adds some additional Custom Game Mode settings!

Elements Divided Update 30 – Hotfix 2

Version 614

Changelog:

- Added new Custom Game Mode Settings to Private Lobbies

- Health Multiplier

- Damage Multiplier

- Exhaustion Multiplier

- Disable individual powerups

- Ultimates Enabled

- Techniques Enabled

- Blocking Enabled

- Perfect Blocking Enabled

- Dashes Enabled

- Stage hazards are now a public lobby setting

- Adjusted Countdown - will now start if half lobby is ready regardless of host's ready

- Matchmaking Adjustment

- Matchmaking will now prioritize putting you into Lobbies that are not already in a match, if possible

- Fixed a bug where queueing as Spectator ascended master would spawn you as a regular player

- Fixed a bug where you would get XP as a Spectator

- Fixed a bug where players would crash when grabbing fire javelin with water grapple

- Fixed a bug where ascended master couldn't be started when switching from Free for all to teams and back

- Fixed a bug where the Lobby Countdown would stop whenever a player joined or left the lobby