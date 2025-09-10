Hello! Another update out now that fixes a few bugs and adds some additional Custom Game Mode settings!
Elements Divided Update 30 – Hotfix 2
Version 614
Changelog:
- Added new Custom Game Mode Settings to Private Lobbies
- Health Multiplier
- Damage Multiplier
- Exhaustion Multiplier
- Disable individual powerups
- Ultimates Enabled
- Techniques Enabled
- Blocking Enabled
- Perfect Blocking Enabled
- Dashes Enabled
- Stage hazards are now a public lobby setting
- Adjusted Countdown - will now start if half lobby is ready regardless of host's ready
- Matchmaking Adjustment
- Matchmaking will now prioritize putting you into Lobbies that are not already in a match, if possible
- Fixed a bug where queueing as Spectator ascended master would spawn you as a regular player
- Fixed a bug where you would get XP as a Spectator
- Fixed a bug where players would crash when grabbing fire javelin with water grapple
- Fixed a bug where ascended master couldn't be started when switching from Free for all to teams and back
- Fixed a bug where the Lobby Countdown would stop whenever a player joined or left the lobby
Changed files in this update