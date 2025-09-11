 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19921841 Edited 11 September 2025 – 02:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.1.5n

  • Fixed missing bed and decorations in Jack's room

1.1.5m

  • Added promo for Paradise Lust 3

  • Fixed issue with Jigsaw minigame pieces disappearing

1.1.5L

  • Added promo for Paradise Lust 3

  • Added popup for quitting the game

  • Fixed text overlapping with icon in notifications

  • Fixed Reyna's poses when receiving the red flower

1.1.5k

  • Fixed issue with pieces of the map assembly game disappearing

1.1.5j

  • Updated Paradise Lust 2 thumbnail on list of other games on Main Menu

  • Added Paradise Lust 3 to list of other games on Main Menu

1.1.5i

  • Fixed Paradise Lust 2 release video trailer not playing

  • Fixed Paradise Lust 2 release video trailer always showing on startup

1.1.5h

  • Added video trailer for Paradise Lust 2 release

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Paradise Lust Content Depot 1427861
Windows 32-bit Paradise Lust (Win32) Depot Depot 1427862
macOS 64-bit Paradise Lust OSX Depot 1427863
Linux 64-bit Paradise Lust Linux Depot 1427864
