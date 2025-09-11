1.1.5n
Fixed missing bed and decorations in Jack's room
1.1.5m
Added promo for Paradise Lust 3
Fixed issue with Jigsaw minigame pieces disappearing
1.1.5L
Added promo for Paradise Lust 3
Added popup for quitting the game
Fixed text overlapping with icon in notifications
Fixed Reyna's poses when receiving the red flower
1.1.5k
Fixed issue with pieces of the map assembly game disappearing
1.1.5j
Updated Paradise Lust 2 thumbnail on list of other games on Main Menu
Added Paradise Lust 3 to list of other games on Main Menu
1.1.5i
Fixed Paradise Lust 2 release video trailer not playing
Fixed Paradise Lust 2 release video trailer always showing on startup
1.1.5h
Added video trailer for Paradise Lust 2 release
Changed files in this update