The Avatar of The Corruption boss had a lot of bugs related to its End of Round logic. To fix that, we reworked its first two abilities to activate on even and odds turns respectively.



Old

At the end of every 2nd round, summon a Corrupted Hero (if able).

At the end of every 3rd round, devour all Corrupted Heroes and gain their damage.

At the end of the 7th round, its damage doubles.



New

At the end of every even round, summon a Corrupted Hero (if able).

At the end of every odd round other than the first, devour all Corrupted Heroes and gain their damage.

At the end of every 10th round, its damage doubles.

