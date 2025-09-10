General
Now all the skills become visible after acquiring the first skill point.
Increased the likelihood of items dropped to be from one of you active sets.
Increased experience gained after losing a run.
Added a skip button to the Remains of a hero event.
Now you can use the Philosopher's Stone while at full health to remove negative Statuses.
Fixed mistakes and typos in some texts.
Balance
The Ironclad set had a big design problem: it did nothing once you lost all your Barriers. That meant that it was powerful with skills that generated enough Barriers to sustain long fights but very weak otherwise. To solve this, we have reworked it to no longer deal increased damage for each broken Barrier and instead give you Thorns whenever a Barrier is broken.
Old
Enemies breaking your Barriers receive damage per broken barrier and extra damage based on their max heallth. Also, gain Guard per level.
(2) 1 Guard, 2 damage per broken Barrier + 3% Max health.
(4) 2 Guard, 4 damage per broken barrier + 5% Max health.
(6) 3 Guard, 6 damage per broken barrier + 8% Max health.
New
When one of your Barriers is broken, gain Thorns. If an enemy broke it, it receives damage based on its Max Health. Also, gain Guard per level.
(2) 1 Guard, 2 Thorns and 3% Max Health damage.
(4) 2 Guard, 3 Thorns and 6% Max Health damage.
(6) 3 Guard, 4 Thorns and 10% Max Health damage.
Reworked the Aegis Mythic set (activated by Cyclopean Masterpiece) to now give you Thorns when damaged (instead of after losing Barriers or Armor) to better differentiate it from the new Ironclad.
Buffed the Taboo set to now deal extra damage based on the enemy Max Health.
Buffed the health restored from the Sudden Aging skill from 2 to 3.
Buffed the health restored from the Emergency Healing skill from 2 to 3.
Buffed the health restored from the Tempting Offer skill from 5 to 10.
Buffed the Damage Amplification gained with the Blood Sacrifice skill from 25% to 30%.
Nerfed the Critical Damage given by the Opal Necklace from 40% to 30% (it was never intended to give the previous value).
Bugfixes
The Avatar of The Corruption boss had a lot of bugs related to its End of Round logic. To fix that, we reworked its first two abilities to activate on even and odds turns respectively.
Old
At the end of every 2nd round, summon a Corrupted Hero (if able).
At the end of every 3rd round, devour all Corrupted Heroes and gain their damage.
At the end of the 7th round, its damage doubles.
New
At the end of every even round, summon a Corrupted Hero (if able).
At the end of every odd round other than the first, devour all Corrupted Heroes and gain their damage.
At the end of every 10th round, its damage doubles.
Fixed a bug that caused the Spear of the Core enemy to not gain extra attacks when damaged. Its damage was nerfed from 3 to 2 to compensate.
Fixed a bug that caused the potions unlocked after beating the game for the first time to never appear.
Fixed a bug that enabled the player to use the Hammer option at Shrines in level 3 items, wasting the effect without upgrading any item.
Fixed a bug that caused the Survival Instinct skill to reduce your Damage Amplification when you healed while being at full health, which even caused your attacks to heal enemies.
Fixed a bug that prevented negative Statuses on the player from being removed when entering the Incarnate boss fight.
Fixed a bug that caused the game to sometimes be softlocked after using a potion while the enemy was attacking.
Fixed a bug that caused the Ceremonial Rite skill to be unlocked from the start.
Changed the Forge to prevent items being lost if you don't have enough inventory space.
Fixed a variety of visual bugs.
