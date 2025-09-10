Another day, another patch!
Crash fixes
Fixed the football from causing disconnects, again (for real this time!)
Bugfixes
More tweaks and fixes to voice over audio
Fix for using ammocharger for replenishing precisely anything
Fixed floating enemies on corvette
Fixed medimate not healing
Tutorial jammer should now stop moving after being disabled
Fixed issue causing some power plugs in power grid to be placed on top of each other at the start of a mission
Fixed so items sent to cargo bay don’t stack on each other
Updated arachnids hitboxes to be accurate
Fixed stat number formatting in the outcome screen
Made it so it’s harder to get stuck in walls when jetpacking
Design
Increased grapple distance for corvette
Medimate will no longer follow players
Reduced shotgun damage falloff
And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy.
Changed files in this update