 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19921828 Edited 10 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another day, another patch!


Crash fixes

  • Fixed the football from causing disconnects, again (for real this time!)

Bugfixes

  • More tweaks and fixes to voice over audio

  • Fix for using ammocharger for replenishing precisely anything

  • Fixed floating enemies on corvette

  • Fixed medimate not healing

  • Tutorial jammer should now stop moving after being disabled

  • Fixed issue causing some power plugs in power grid to be placed on top of each other at the start of a mission

  • Fixed so items sent to cargo bay don’t stack on each other

  • Updated arachnids hitboxes to be accurate

  • Fixed stat number formatting in the outcome screen

  • Made it so it’s harder to get stuck in walls when jetpacking

Design

  • Increased grapple distance for corvette

  • Medimate will no longer follow players

  • Reduced shotgun damage falloff


And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2452701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link