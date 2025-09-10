Fixed the football from causing disconnects, again (for real this time!)

More tweaks and fixes to voice over audio

Fix for using ammocharger for replenishing precisely anything

Fixed floating enemies on corvette

Fixed medimate not healing

Tutorial jammer should now stop moving after being disabled

Fixed issue causing some power plugs in power grid to be placed on top of each other at the start of a mission

Fixed so items sent to cargo bay don’t stack on each other

Updated arachnids hitboxes to be accurate

Fixed stat number formatting in the outcome screen