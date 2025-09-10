🛠️ Scrapping Simulator Patch Notes

G’day Scrappers!

🛠 What’s Fixed:

Stutter issues while disassembling



Crucible display bug showing Gold/Silver Ingots as massive screen tears



Potential 16% Saving Bug – this one is tentative; I have made some educated adjustments, and will continue to monitor it.



🎉 What’s New:

Queue Stacking for Child Components

A Hot Fix has just been rolled out to improve your scrapping experience!When a Parent Component is queued or removed, its Child Components can now also be queued for removal.This improvement was made possible thanks to the recent Queue, Component Interaction, and Disassembly reworks.This hot fix is now available on Steam – happy scrapping!