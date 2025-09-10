 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19921812 Edited 10 September 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Scrapping Simulator Patch Notes

G’day Scrappers!


A Hot Fix has just been rolled out to improve your scrapping experience!

🛠 What’s Fixed:

  • Stutter issues while disassembling
  • Crucible display bug showing Gold/Silver Ingots as massive screen tears
  • Potential 16% Saving Bug – this one is tentative; I have made some educated adjustments, and will continue to monitor it.


🎉 What’s New:


Queue Stacking for Child Components


When a Parent Component is queued or removed, its Child Components can now also be queued for removal.

This improvement was made possible thanks to the recent Queue, Component Interaction, and Disassembly reworks.

This hot fix is now available on Steam – happy scrapping!


