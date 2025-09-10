Changed load game screen to better handle large numbers of saves
Game should no longer lock up if characters get stunned/killed before they finish their multiple attacks
Fixed overwritten enchantment values stacking until reload
Fixed retreat sometimes being considered a defeat
When Union gain (or lose) mutations in combat, the changes are no longer permanent
Fixed 'Offering of Flesh' to correctly consume a mutation
Joined and Penitent gained a backrow attack
Demon slave troops changed to 'Human'
Added 'Hoard' and 'Paranoia' dungeon modifiers
Improved positioning for skill tooltips
Changed appearance of skill targeting on empty squares
Fixed item icons that wouldn't show enchantments (eg. parry dagger)
Frost and Flame classes can now use 1H swords to match Lightning
Fixed hit animation for claws
