Changed load game screen to better handle large numbers of saves

Game should no longer lock up if characters get stunned/killed before they finish their multiple attacks

Fixed overwritten enchantment values stacking until reload

Fixed retreat sometimes being considered a defeat

When Union gain (or lose) mutations in combat, the changes are no longer permanent

Fixed 'Offering of Flesh' to correctly consume a mutation

Joined and Penitent gained a backrow attack

Demon slave troops changed to 'Human'

Added 'Hoard' and 'Paranoia' dungeon modifiers

Improved positioning for skill tooltips

Changed appearance of skill targeting on empty squares

Fixed item icons that wouldn't show enchantments (eg. parry dagger)

Frost and Flame classes can now use 1H swords to match Lightning

Fixed hit animation for claws