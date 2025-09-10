It’s time for a new chapter in your destiny, as the Celestial Spire Catacombs call out to you… and this time, you will not be alone. Rally your family around you and venture into the depths together in the latest challenging group mode in NosTale from 10th September 2025 (11 AM CEST).
Master a tactical tower defence experience, with new maps, dangerous monsters and increasing difficulty. Join forces to protect the totem from the forces of darkness – and remember that a single mistake could spell your doom!
New: Family Mode in the Celestial Spire Catacombs
Descend the Celestial Spire Catacombs with your family. Access to the new zone is granted via the Celestial Spire Catacombs Manager NPC in Act 9, located in Undercity. Here’s where your journey through the 20 levels of the Celestial Spire Catacombs begins.
Access & Requirements
- Only champion level 80+ characters can participate
- Weekly limit: 30 entries
- Every family member can open levels
- Groups consist of 8 to 12 players, and multiple teams can enter simultaneously
- Only previously unlocked levels are accessible
- Levels 1 through 20 are unlocked in turn via family progress
- Monthly reset: Every month you must start your descent afresh; your progress will be reset, and the challenge starts from the beginning
Mechanics: Defend the Totem
- The totem is at the heart of the action; if this is destroyed, your attempt fails.
- Monsters will appear in increasingly difficult waves, attacking from random directions, with more monsters appearing the more companions you have.
- Special effects and other dangers such as meteor showers and other mechanics make each level unique.
- Should a player die, they can respawn on the same level using a Celestial Spire Catacombs First-Aid Kit. If they choose not to do this, or the whole team dies, then the entry is spent.
Rewards & Progress
Each successfully completed level affords:
- Catacomb Tokens redeemable in the new token shop for:
- New pets
- Handy consumables
- ... and more!
Missions & Quests
Besides fame and glory, you can expect:
- Weekly family missions with buffs for all members (e.g. EXP bonuses)
- Daily and monthly family missions
- Personal weekly tasks
- Unique family quests which unlock powerful rewards upon completion
- Monthly rankings
- General quest line inspired by the Pet Trainer quests. Earn powerful rewards upon completion!
- Future Battle Pass missions!
Are you ready for the ultimate family challenge? Then gear up, round up your allies, and face the greatest challenge yet. March on – step by step, level for level – to victory!
Best of luck,
The NosTale Team
Changed files in this update