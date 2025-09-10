New: Family Mode in the Celestial Spire Catacombs

Only champion level 80+ characters can participate



Weekly limit: 30 entries



Every family member can open levels



Groups consist of 8 to 12 players, and multiple teams can enter simultaneously



Only previously unlocked levels are accessible



Levels 1 through 20 are unlocked in turn via family progress



Monthly reset: Every month you must start your descent afresh; your progress will be reset, and the challenge starts from the beginning



The totem is at the heart of the action; if this is destroyed, your attempt fails.



Monsters will appear in increasingly difficult waves, attacking from random directions, with more monsters appearing the more companions you have.



Special effects and other dangers such as meteor showers and other mechanics make each level unique.



Should a player die, they can respawn on the same level using a Celestial Spire Catacombs First-Aid Kit. If they choose not to do this, or the whole team dies, then the entry is spent.



Catacomb Tokens redeemable in the new token shop for:



New pets



Handy consumables



... and more!



Weekly family missions with buffs for all members (e.g. EXP bonuses)



Daily and monthly family missions



Personal weekly tasks



Unique family quests which unlock powerful rewards upon completion



Monthly rankings



General quest line inspired by the Pet Trainer quests. Earn powerful rewards upon completion!



Future Battle Pass missions!



It’s time for a new chapter in your destiny, as the Celestial Spire Catacombs call out to you… and this time, you will not be alone. Rally your family around you and venture into the depths together in the latest challenging group mode in NosTale fromMaster a tactical tower defence experience, with new maps, dangerous monsters and increasing difficulty. Join forces to protect the totem from the forces of darkness – and remember that a single mistake could spell your doom!Descend the Celestial Spire Catacombs with your family. Access to the new zone is granted via the Celestial Spire Catacombs Manager NPC in Act 9, located in Undercity. Here’s where your journey through the 20 levels of the Celestial Spire Catacombs begins.Each successfully completed level affords:Besides fame and glory, you can expect:Are you ready for the ultimate family challenge? Then gear up, round up your allies, and face the greatest challenge yet. March on – step by step, level for level – to victory!Best of luck,The NosTale Team