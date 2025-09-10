Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

We would like to inform you about the upcoming update scheduled for Wednesday, September 10.

This update will be carried out without server downtime, and you will be able to continue enjoying the game normally by installing the latest client version released on that day.

New Contents

The following new songs will be added: Standard Songs “ Innocent ” by 削除 VS まらしぃ “ BULK UP ” by USAO & Yuta Imai



New Features

You can now enter [Enter Promotion Code] in Settings > ACCOUNT. Enter codes received from events or promotions here to claim in-game rewards.

Adjustments and improvements

Improved the skip feature for result screen animations. The score tally animation can now be skipped earlier. Added the ability to skip the “P.A.T.C.H. Point Increase” animation.

The [Note Layout] options have been partially updated as follows: Renamed: [HALF MIRROR] → [TWIST] Split the note lanes into left and right groups, and flip each group horizontally. New Option: [M-HALF RANDOM] Layouts adjusted by [HALF RANDOM] are now mirrored horizontally.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where using [HALF MIRROR] displayed the same note layout as [MIRROR].

Fixed an issue where BPM information was not displayed correctly on the waiting screen after song selection for songs with speed changes.

Fixed an issue where character animations on the results screen were not smooth when selecting [Label (Diving)] DB.





