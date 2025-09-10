 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19921629 Edited 10 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A lot of wave tweaks.

Also, added Accessibility settings ("Screen shakes", "Screen flashes", "Starfield scrolling") in Options -> Gameplay . Due to this change, all your Options settings will regrettably be reset during this update.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/ciu-version-157/37537

Changed files in this update

Windows CIU WindowsEXE Depot Depot 1510462
