* bugfix: idle velocity is no longer being applied when character is climbing
* bugfix: grapplinghook can no longger be spammed
* bugfix: fix glitchy rotation on harolds spin attack
* bugfix: issues with animation transitions
* bugfix: apocalypse now closes its eyes properly when its getting hit
* bugfix: apocalypse's teeth no longer hang in the air when getting hit
* change: default zoom now is at 4 instead of 0
Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5641 (preview-build)
