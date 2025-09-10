* bugfix: idle velocity is no longer being applied when character is climbing

* bugfix: grapplinghook can no longger be spammed

* bugfix: fix glitchy rotation on harolds spin attack

* bugfix: issues with animation transitions

* bugfix: apocalypse now closes its eyes properly when its getting hit

* bugfix: apocalypse's teeth no longer hang in the air when getting hit

* change: default zoom now is at 4 instead of 0

