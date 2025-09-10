 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19921621 Edited 10 September 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* bugfix: idle velocity is no longer being applied when character is climbing
* bugfix: grapplinghook can no longger be spammed
* bugfix: fix glitchy rotation on harolds spin attack
* bugfix: issues with animation transitions
* bugfix: apocalypse now closes its eyes properly when its getting hit
* bugfix: apocalypse's teeth no longer hang in the air when getting hit
* change: default zoom now is at 4 instead of 0

