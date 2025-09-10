Borderless Gaming 1.0.11

Improvements

Added better cleanup when Borderless Gaming exits - automatically restores taskbar, mouse cursor, and unlocks cursor clipping





Improved cleanup when profiles are disabled - now properly restores all system settings (taskbar, cursor, etc.)





Added helpful suggestion when manual borderless fails - prompts to create a profile for better control





Better timing detection for games like Dishonored



Fixes

Fixed system settings not being restored when borderless operations fail





Fixed window positioning for profiles using "No Change" with maximize enabled





Removed debug test shortcut that was accidentally left in (ctrl+shift+z)



Developer Note

Quality of life improvements and better cleanup handling.I'll be taking a few days off from updates (unless something critical comes up) to focus on building out some exciting new features for the profile system.Please stop sending hateful emails about the 1.0 update. I understand it was a big change and I'm glad to see people are passionate about the app, but name-calling and leaving "everything is broken" reviews without reporting actual issues isn't helpful. No, nothing was done out of conspiracy - if something doesn't look or behave right, it's a bug.If you're experiencing issues, please join thewhere you can message me directly with details. Constructive feedback helps me fix problems; angry emails just slow everything down.Thank you to everyone who's been patient and constructive. See you in a few days with some cool new features!