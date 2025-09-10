 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19921315 Edited 10 September 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

GrandChase Classic considers abnormal gameplay to be extremely harmful to the order kept within the game.
Such acts could hamper the game and ruin the players' experience. This is why we severely punish offenders and restrict them from game service.
We ask players to review our Operation Policy for GrandChase Classic to avoid abnormal gameplay.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/985810/view/4473858302400266247

※ If you wish to contest the restriction placed on the gameplay service, please contact us with a ticket in the support center.

These are the sanctions placed up to the previous day on players who have violated our Operating Policies.

<Sanctions for Violation of Operating Policies>
Sanctions on Use of Illegal Tools: 8 (Permanent Ban)
Blu***gic jse***no Zho***in xD***sz
Men***244 dwdad***dw82 Paa***do dev***11


Sanctions on Abnormal Gameplay: 59 (15 Days / 30 Days / 90 Days / Permanent Ban (based on number of violations), items confiscated)
MoNar***igra Manto***iWpW kur***ng1 Jo***sx
Ro***rd Blu***gic SE***D Ri***p
Le***8 Sz***S Da***11 Ze***1
Tynk***nky ze**6 Z3**o Ri***h
lRNGl***ndao Ton***jj OLOK***nan Mol***mX
Ti***yy h3**y Ma***zz Ana***21
Ro**s Men***244 Juni***atOs Pix***dge
Juic***ple ZULL***VEN NM***y Hu**u
ISir***hXD St**5 Carlt***enks Da***e
Je***ro Jun***r51 Yu***zy Mud***od
Si***st pdpL***ack Zho***in IIPix***dgeI
Rag***25 Ekk***AT RE**d Ru**o
Se***rs Ga**y gr***x7 Some***ngx7
An***s fhiue***7re6 JC***3 II**i
Hel***997 dwdad***dw82 Lu***y



We will strive to create a healthy game environment in GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 985811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link