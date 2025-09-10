Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)
Here we are with the 0.9.8 update. This update is pretty smol, with just a couple of fixes I was able to knock out during the work week. Thank you so much to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always. be sure to join the discord!
Today's update art was made by Emett! Please go check out their awesome work here
This update is only on windows. Building for everything takes time so I'll be holding off on that until the big 1.0 drop next week due the the microscopic number of players on Mac and Linux.
Enemies now drop their equipped grenades on death, meaning you can now acquire new nades out in the field.
Fixed a bug preventing shields from spawning in the Coffee factory level. Jellyfish agents now use "diamond" shield instead of a rotating one. I completed a playthrough the other day and the rotating shield mechanic was one of the only things to really irritate me, so the softer version of this mechanic is now being used across the board.
You can now preview Mission BBS missions by hovering over them with your cursor.
Adjusted the threshold for bullet-self damage. It should be harder to shoot yourself when moving at close-to-bullet speeds while shooting bullets in front of you.
Added a new pixely shader that covers ui elements when piloting units.
Fixed a bug preventing RBG lables from appearing on sliders in the wardrobe.
Added a new fog effect to Proc Gen missions and adjusted how weather effects are mixed.
Enemy melee weapons are now dropped a little distance from their body, this will hopefully make it easier to choose between melee and gun when picking something up. I am prototyping some new interaction UI elements since the one in the game is kinda clunky. Might have that in for 1.0.
Adjusted text justification in a few menus.
Fixed a bug preventing the UI from updating when piloting a unit, and picking up a melee weapon without having a melee weapon already equipped.
Adjusted the cost of BBS missions to all have random wacky values. Idk I think it's funny to be paid such a specific amount of money for a mission.
Changed files in this update