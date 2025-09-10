Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)

Here we are with the 0.9.8 update. This update is pretty smol, with just a couple of fixes I was able to knock out during the work week. Thank you so much to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always. be sure to join the discord!

Today's update art was made by Emett! Please go check out their awesome work here

https://x.com/KSteakay

This update is only on windows. Building for everything takes time so I'll be holding off on that until the big 1.0 drop next week due the the microscopic number of players on Mac and Linux.