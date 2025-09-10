Bug Fixes:
Potion Inventory: Fixed the vertical scrollbar.
Fixed the "Reincarnation" effect.
New features:
Added a usage cost for potions.
World Map: Added a player location indicator.
Boss Undead Elf: New ability "Summon skeleton"
Improvements:
Optimized application size.
Potion Inventory: Increased window scale.
Balance:
Set the action cost for using potions
Potion Name
Action Cost
Healing Potion
1
Greater Healing Potion
1
Speed Potion
1
Bosses Nerfed:
Boss Name
Action Points
Strength
Dexterity
Intelligence
Extended Hp
Knight
2 -> 1
8 -> 4
8 -> 3
8 -> 3
200
Dame
3
8 -> 4
8 -> 3
8 -> 4
200 -> 100
Undead Elf
2 -> 1
6 -> 4
8 -> 5
8 -> 6
100 -> 150
Thorn Goblin
2 -> 1
8 -> 5
8 -> 2
8 -> 1
150
Changed files in this update