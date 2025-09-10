 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19921146 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Potion Inventory: Fixed the vertical scrollbar.

  • Fixed the "Reincarnation" effect.

New features:

  • Added a usage cost for potions.

  • World Map: Added a player location indicator.

  • Boss Undead Elf: New ability "Summon skeleton"

Improvements:

  • Optimized application size.

  • Potion Inventory: Increased window scale.

Balance:

  • Set the action cost for using potions

Potion Name

Action Cost

Healing Potion

1

Greater Healing Potion

1

Speed Potion

1

  • Bosses Nerfed:

Boss Name

Action Points

Strength

Dexterity

Intelligence

Extended Hp

Knight

2 -> 1

8 -> 4

8 -> 3

8 -> 3

200

Dame

3

8 -> 4

8 -> 3

8 -> 4

200 -> 100

Undead Elf

2 -> 1

6 -> 4

8 -> 5

8 -> 6

100 -> 150

Thorn Goblin

2 -> 1

8 -> 5

8 -> 2

8 -> 1

150

Changed files in this update

Depot 2757451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link