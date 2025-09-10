 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19920942 Edited 10 September 2025 – 19:13:53 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New elite ships have been added.
A blacksmith has been added.
A golden cannon has been added.
Attack damage data is now affected by the profile.
The system for protecting new players has been updated.
Raid Map NPC health levels have been adjusted.
Spy has been added to the server board.
E-mail change system has been added.
NPC movement codes have been adjusted.
The coordinate system has been adjusted on the Raid Map.
The Skull and Bones event has been added.

