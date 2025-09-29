The following driver versions are recommended:– NVIDIA GeForce Series 580.88 or later
– AMD Radeon Series 25.2.1 or later
Note: This information is subject to change without notice due to circumstances such as the end of support from NVIDIA or AMD.
Updating GeForce (NVIDIA) Drivers
Updating via the NVIDIA App (Recommended for Beginners)NVIDIA offers a convenient tool called the NVIDIA App that automatically scans your system and recommends the optimal drivers. You can use this software to easily install the latest drivers for your GPU.
Go to the NVIDIA App website below and click the "Download Now" link to download and install the application.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/software/nvidia-app/
Instructions
Once the NVIDIA App installation is complete, open the application and click the Drivers tab.
The drivers page will open and the latest driver will be downloaded.
Once the download is complete, click on the "INSTALL" button.
You'll be asked for permission to install the driver. Select "Yes" to continue the installation.
Select "Custom installation".
Check the box for "Clean installation" and continue the installation.
(For a clean graphics driver installation, we recommend using the clean installation option.)
The uninstallation of old drivers and the installation of new drivers will begin automatically.
Once the installation is complete, make sure any game clients are fully closed and restart your computer.
Driver updates are now complete.
Updating Drivers ManuallyOpen the link to the NVIDIA graphics driver site below.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/
In the Manual Driver Search section, enter your product or select the options that match your graphics card and click "Find".
You'll be taken to the search results page and a list of drivers. Click "View" on the driver you want to install.
Click "Download".
For optimal stability on Windows, choose the "WHQL" version which has Microsoft's WHQL certification.
Updating Radeon (AMD) Drivers
Updating via AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition (Recommended for Beginners)AMD offers a convenient tool called AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition that automatically scans your system and recommends the optimal drivers. You can use this software to easily install the latest drivers for your GPU.
Go to the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition website below and click the "Download Software" link to download and install the application.
https://www.amd.com/en/products/software/adrenalin.html
Instructions
Once the installation of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition is complete, open the application. The drivers will be automatically detected.
The installation screen will appear. Select "Additional Options".
Check the box for "Factory Reset (Optional)".
(For a clean graphics driver installation, we recommend using the factory reset option.)
Click the "Install" button in the bottom right corner of the window.
The uninstallation of old drivers and the installation of new drivers will begin automatically.
Once the installation is complete, make sure any game clients are fully closed and restart your computer.
Driver updates are now complete.
Updating Drivers ManuallyOpen the link to the AMD Graphics Driver site below.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/download/drivers.html
Select the browsing options to find your product and graphics card information and click "Submit". Alternatively, enter your AMD product name and click "Search".
You'll be taken to a page that lists Radeon drivers. Select your Windows version.
Download the desired driver.
For optimal stability on Windows, choose the "WHQL Recommended" version which has Microsoft's WHQL certification.
What to Do When Driver Installation FailsIf driver installation fails, there may be several factors contributing to the issue.
First, your antivirus software or other security software may be interfering with the installation. Try disabling this software before installing the driver, and enabling it again afterwards.
Existing drivers or software may also be interfering. Try uninstalling old drivers before attempting to reinstall the latest version.
If the problem persists, we recommend trying a clean installation of your graphics card driver. Leftover driver DLL files or game profiles in your system could be causing problems, so a clean install will eliminate these.
Many users opt for a third-party program called Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU) to perform a clean installation of their graphics board drivers, which completely removes components that were part of the original driver installation package.
Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU)https://www.guru3d.com/download/display-driver-uninstaller-download
Run Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU) to uninstall old drivers.
Install the latest OEM graphics card driver and restart your PC.
Run the latest DirectX installer package and restart your PC.
Changed files in this update