IMPORTANT!

Note: This information is subject to change without notice due to circumstances such as the end of support from NVIDIA or AMD.NVIDIA offers a convenient tool called the NVIDIA App that automatically scans your system and recommends the optimal drivers. You can use this software to easily install the latest drivers for your GPU.Go to the NVIDIA App website below and click the "Download Now" link to download and install the application.(For a clean graphics driver installation, we recommend using the clean installation option.)Open the link to the NVIDIA graphics driver site below.For optimal stability on Windows, choose the "WHQL" version which has Microsoft's WHQL certification.AMD offers a convenient tool called AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition that automatically scans your system and recommends the optimal drivers. You can use this software to easily install the latest drivers for your GPU.Go to the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition website below and click the "Download Software" link to download and install the application.(For a clean graphics driver installation, we recommend using the factory reset option.)Open the link to the AMD Graphics Driver site below.For optimal stability on Windows, choose the "WHQL Recommended" version which has Microsoft's WHQL certification.If driver installation fails, there may be several factors contributing to the issue.First, your antivirus software or other security software may be interfering with the installation. Try disabling this software before installing the driver, and enabling it again afterwards.Existing drivers or software may also be interfering. Try uninstalling old drivers before attempting to reinstall the latest version.If the problem persists, we recommend trying a clean installation of your graphics card driver. Leftover driver DLL files or game profiles in your system could be causing problems, so a clean install will eliminate these.Many users opt for a third-party program called Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU) to perform a clean installation of their graphics board drivers, which completely removes components that were part of the original driver installation package.Run Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU) to uninstall old drivers.Install the latest OEM graphics card driver and restart your PC.Run the latest DirectX installer package and restart your PC.Please don't forget to reboot Windows upon completing a video driver installation. This will help reinitialize the driver and the graphics card using the new driver.