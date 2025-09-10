Hello! Thank you once again for purchasing and/or playing For The Wheat.

Based on player feedback, the following changes and features has been added:



General:

The 'unlocks' menu has been overhauled. The previous 'just tell me' button has been removed and its effects are now permanent. Once something has been unlocked, the description will also change.

UI navigation has also been improved for both Keyboard and Gamepad.

The Outback:

The time players are allowed outside of the boundary before dying has been increased.

The 'bullet time' mechanic has been altered so that headshots achieved whilst already in bullet time have no effect.

Players walk and sprint speed has been increased slightly.

Minor animation tweaks for emus.

The Nightmare:

Button prompts have been added for picking up and burning toms.

If you have any issues or find any bugs, please contact us!

Thanks again for playing For The Wheat