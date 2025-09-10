 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19920716 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Last update for the evening.

QoL

  • Electric upgrades have had their texts updated to be more consistent with regard to chain shock. Electric upgrades also now have extra text explaining chain shock without needing to go to the synergy bar. (Note: This does not appear in the Simulator)

  • Shell Shocker additional copies text no longer mentions duration

  • The “Options” button in the pause menu now says “Settings” to be consistent with the main menu


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that would prevent updated controls from loading after changing bindings during a game.

  • Fixed a bug that was preventing the phase shift pop-up from displaying the correct control glyph if you changed the phase shift binding

Changed files in this update

