QoL
Electric upgrades have had their texts updated to be more consistent with regard to chain shock. Electric upgrades also now have extra text explaining chain shock without needing to go to the synergy bar. (Note: This does not appear in the Simulator)
Shell Shocker additional copies text no longer mentions duration
The “Options” button in the pause menu now says “Settings” to be consistent with the main menu
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that would prevent updated controls from loading after changing bindings during a game.
Fixed a bug that was preventing the phase shift pop-up from displaying the correct control glyph if you changed the phase shift binding
