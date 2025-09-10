 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19920699 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed the issue where unit data wasn't refreshed after a unit's death in the level.

  2. Fixed the problem of incorrect data reading for certain character and terrain attributes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3073001
