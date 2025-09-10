Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where unit data wasn't refreshed after a unit's death in the level.
Fixed the problem of incorrect data reading for certain character and terrain attributes.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where unit data wasn't refreshed after a unit's death in the level.
Fixed the problem of incorrect data reading for certain character and terrain attributes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update