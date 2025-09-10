 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19920637 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BALANCING

  • Reduced threat gain after boss spawn.


FEATURES

  • Added Catalan language.
    Happy Catalonian National Day!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2400162
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link