BALANCING
Reduced threat gain after boss spawn.
FEATURES
Added Catalan language.
Happy Catalonian National Day!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
BALANCING
Reduced threat gain after boss spawn.
FEATURES
Added Catalan language.
Happy Catalonian National Day!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update