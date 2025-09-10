Fixed issue where controller input couldn’t be selected in some menus.

Fixed bug where water physics layer would break.

Fixed bug where tutorial boss fight ended without triggering the next storyline.

Fixed bug with significant input delay for mouse and keyboard controls

Fixed issue where the Doppelganger’s targeting range was too small.

Optimized invincibility frame time after being knocked down.

Fixed bug where the flying sword would target the player’s Doppelganger.

Fixed issue where the moving platform would get stuck.

Added shortcuts for exiting and refreshing the skill selection page.

Optimized trap placement in certain levels.

Optimized footstep glitches on stairs.

Fixed bug where the number of flying swords would reset incorrectly.

Optimized the tracking abilities of the Giant Hammer Soldier’s skill.

Balanced the damage of some skills that were too powerful.

Optimized stacking of the Freeze effect.



You can join our discord group to report any bugs you encounter! We’ll fix them as soon as possible 🫡If you can provide screenshots or videos, that would be greatly appreciated!