- Fixed issue where controller input couldn’t be selected in some menus.
- Fixed bug where water physics layer would break.
- Fixed bug where tutorial boss fight ended without triggering the next storyline.
- Fixed bug with significant input delay for mouse and keyboard controls
- Fixed issue where the Doppelganger’s targeting range was too small.
- Optimized invincibility frame time after being knocked down.
- Fixed bug where the flying sword would target the player’s Doppelganger.
- Fixed issue where the moving platform would get stuck.
- Added shortcuts for exiting and refreshing the skill selection page.
- Optimized trap placement in certain levels.
- Optimized footstep glitches on stairs.
- Fixed bug where the number of flying swords would reset incorrectly.
- Optimized the tracking abilities of the Giant Hammer Soldier’s skill.
- Balanced the damage of some skills that were too powerful.
- Optimized stacking of the Freeze effect.
You can join our discord group to report any bugs you encounter! We’ll fix them as soon as possible 🫡
If you can provide screenshots or videos, that would be greatly appreciated!
Have fun and enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update