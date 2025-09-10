PATCH NOTES v0.5i

9/9/2025

Hey everyone, it's that day again. Patch Note highlights are some brand new toys to play with as we're adding 4 new items and 1 new affix. Our Primary weapons got an overhaul and should feel MUCH better overall in terms of uniqueness and viability. Our art assets got another pass so let us know if anything is standing out to you as inconsistent!

Additionally our Demo (first three levels) has been completely redone to give players the feeling of progression and satisfaction of feeling powerful. Would really appreciate feedback to improve this experience if you have any!

CAMPAIGN CHANGES

Note: We're rearranging some of our levels to break up the flow of levels a bit. We thought two space levels back to back with levels 1, 2, were not giving our Demo it's best foot forward. Now you will experience different biomes and enemies with all 3 levels. New layout as listed below.

Lvl 1 "Trial By Fire"

Lvl 2 "Deep Forest"

Lvl 3 "Drowned City"

Lvl 4 "Endless Expanse"

Lvl 5 "Crystal Ruins"

Lvl 6 "Red Planet"

Lvl 7 "Outpost"

Lvl 8 "Neo City"

Lvl 9 "Junkyard"

Lvl 10 "Black Dunes"

Lvl 11 "Nebula"

Lvl 12 "Belly of the Beast"

Lvl 13 "Graveyard"

Lvl 14 "Corrupted Swamp"

Lvl 15 "Scorched Earth"

Lvl 1 Trial By Fire (LEVEL REMADE)

Remade intro to quickly have events happen opposed to waiting for key binds.

Level now flows and progresses more like a real level and less like a tutorial level.

Enemies have had their HP slightly reduced and bullet speeds slightly reduced.

Lvl 2 Endless Expanse (WAS NOT REMADE WILL BE LEVEL 4 NOW)

Note: Wanted to make sure this level is fully flushed out and unique feeling. We're adding in a brand new enemy to fight here and want to give it time to make sure it feels good. Didn't want to rush an unfinished level so for now this will be the same level until next week.

Lvl 3 Deep Forest (NOW LEVEL 2 AND REMADE)

Remade the entire level to feel more like progressing through unique parts that scale up over the course of the level.

Added in enemies as Fruitflys that just fly at you now and don't attack.

Fruitflys now target you if they attack.

Fruitflys HP: 12,000 -> 10,000

BOSS Centipede HP: 4,250,000 -> 3,825,000

Lvl 4 Drowned City (NOW LEVEL 3 AND REMADE)

Starfish HP: 25,000 -> 15,000

Fish now target you

Jellyfish mini bosses now scale lvl 1, 2, and 3 in power getting stronger.

Rearranged some sections to have a better progression

Lvl 5 Crystal Ruins

Removed one Shield Projector and replaced for a Double Laser.

Slightly increased time between a few Shield Projector spawns.

Shield Projectors

Cooldown 6s -> 5s

Shield Lifetime: 3s -> 1.5s

HP 40,000 -> 30,000

Lvl 6 Red Planet (NOW LVL 7)

Updated section early on with more Ground UFOs.

Ground UFOs now target you

Updated section before 2nd Mini boss for some better map progression / uniqueness.

Robot Mini Boss #2

Spread Wave Attack Speed 10 -> 9

Rapid Fire Wave Attack Acceleration 0.1 -> 0.09

Number of Projectiles 17 -> 12

Lvl 15 Scorched Earth

RAVENS FULL FIGHT IS IN!!!!! FIGHT THE FINAL BOSS NOW!

Removed two of the Carrier spawns at the end of the gauntlet area to make it a bit less oppressive.

Moved up some spawn times to make gauntlet feel a bit more engaging.

All Earth Defender Cruisers HP from 180,000 -> 220,000

NEW WEAPONS / MODS

New Primary: Carbine

- Damage: 2950

- Fire Rate: 0.185

Description: Fire targeted shots at high speeds with this new primary akin to a "Minigun". Our Sniper Shot mod brought to life thanks to Rhed Leaders suggestions!

New Secondary: Razor Mines

- Damage: 10,000

- Cooldown: 6s

- Energy: 4000

Description: Drop 4 spinning blades around you that will shoot forward after a short period piercing everything.

New Decoy: Shield Shot

- Damage: 6000

- Cooldown: 12s

- Energy: 10,000

- Fire Rate: 1.75s

- Bullet Loops: 2

Description: In an attempt to add some utility to the Scout class we now have Shield Shot! You'll be able to dish out some damage and destroy bullets with your clone ability.

New Decoy Mod: Shield Accelerator

- Overshield Upon Clone Expiry: 3500

Description: When your clones expire after their duration receive a 3500 OVERSHIELD bonus. This is our other attempt in adding in some more utility to the class!

New Affix: Shield Regeneration Speed

- 5%-10% roll

Description: Shields start to regen after 3 seconds, this new stat line will increase that speed by up to 10% if you're lucky, pushing players the ability to have 80% shield regeneration! After 0.6 seconds your shield regeneration would kick in.

WEAPONS + PRIMARY PASS UPDATE

Chakram Gun: Secondary

- Damage: 4000 -> 3000

- Energy: 4000 -> 5000

- Linger Time: 0.5s -> 0.25s (bounce back to you faster)

- NEW: Pierces Shields

Note: Early game these aren't the best options. However late game they can be extremely strong on single targets or any stationary unit as they tick their damage over and over so precise hits deal a ton of damage. Some abilities scale better with stats and this is one of them but reducing their hang time to deal less damage on bosses. Keeping the CD low so they can still be spammed but cutting the damage down a bit and adding a little bit more energy cost on top of shield pierce should make these a more viable option in late game levels as well.

Shattering Shot: Primary

- Explosion Damage: 2000 -> 2500

- NEW: Pierces Shields

Note: Want this to have a bit more impact when you land a shot and have utility for piercing shields.

Ninja Star Gun: Primary

- Damage: 2250 -> 2050

- Cooldown: 0.9s -> 1.2s

- Fire Rate: 0.175 -> 0.155s

- Bullet Loops: 3 -> 5

- NEW: Pierces Shields

Note: Buffing up this primary to feel a bit better overall and give it some utility and packing some more oomph per volley now.

Homing Missile: Primary

- Damage: 4250 -> 2650

- Fire Rate: 0.285 -> 0.375

- NEW: Pierces Enemies and Shields

Note: This should feel A LOT better even though its a slow firing weapon, the utility gives it a lot more agency and AOE damage while also adding multiple hits for ON HIT PROCS. Will prob need more tweaking but have fun!

Plasma Short Swords: Primary

- Fire Rate: 0.2 -> 0.22

- Middle projectile length doubled

- Removed Piercing to enemies

- NEW: Pierces Shields

Note: The big issue with this weapon was it decimating everything when it could, but not being able to deal damage in certain scenarios. Now you have slightly longer range and the ability to go through shields without instantly clearly all mobs with pierce. Think this feels far more balanced.

Plasma Swords: Primary

- Bullet Lifetime: 0.8s -> 1.5s

Note: You can now shoot out these like sticking daggers into the air itself as enemies will be forced to pass through them.

Triple Plasma Gun: Primary

- Fire Rate: 0.5s -> 3.75s

Note: Bringing this up into the fold with other buffed Primaries.

Flamethrower: Primary

- Bullet Speed: 8 -> 5.5

- Bullet Lifetime: 1.2s -> 1.6s

- NEW: Pierces Enemies

Note: You're able to kite around leaving flame wakes everywhere but the range and speed of the flames is reduced. Honestly this might be my favorite weapon now, very fun in and out playstyle.

MODS / DEFENSIVES

Jump Engine: Engine

- Cooldown: 5.5s -> 4.5s

- Energy: 5000 -> 3500

- IFrames: 0.45s - 0.55s

- Fixed a bug saying this destroyed bullets

Note: Bringing this back up to give it some more love in the defensive option pool. May have gone too hard on the nerfs but will be keeping my eye on this closely as I feel it could go into OP territory quickly as I do think this ability is a bit better than people give it credit for.

Recharging Engine: Engine

- REMOVED: Self stun of 1s

- NEW: Movement Speed -3

- Duration: 1.25s

- Energy: 5000 -> 10,000

Note: You'll move slower for the duration and then release an EMP at the end after 1.25 seconds giving you more room to play defensively while your shield charges up.

Energy Sapping Ammo: Ship Mod

- Shield Reduction: 1000 -> 750

Note: Reducing the negatives slightly on this.

Energy Regen Affix:

- Regen: 40 - 100 / 80 - 160

Note: Improving the min and max rolls to make this a more appealing stat line.

BOUNTIES

- Update music and death taunts

- Added Corrupted Forest into the pool

- Added Red Planet into the pool

- Added Outpost into the pool

BUG FIXES

- Fixed mission intro showing the wrong key bindings for the 4th weapon slot

- Fixed item duplication bug

- Fixed "sell all" selling modified items if game is restarted