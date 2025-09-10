Patch Notes - September 9th

Sliding into September

Hello everyone, iStead here again with another list of patch notes for you all. Can you believe it's already September? We're coming close to a full year of working on this game and it's progressed so much from when it started out, it's amazing. A huge thanks to everyone that's joined the playtest recently, we appreciate all the feedback you've given us so far! And now to get into the patch notes, without further ado.

Game Changes

- Crouching

Added in the ability to crouch and duck enemy fire, it also allows you to slide if you enter a crouch while sprinting for a short burst of speed.

- Secondary Weapons

Added in a secondary weapon function, press 2 to access it now. Additionally, two new weapons and a new weapon type have been added exclusively for this category.

- New Demoable Mech Weapons

Mobile Turret Home (NEW!)

Added in the Mobile Turret Home, a Mech Shoulder Module that will drop a short lived Turret. The Turret targets nearby enemies and will take their aggression from you. It's dangerous to go alone and all that, so bring a turret with you.

- Reload Times

A lot of reload times were excessively long for the assault rifles, it was a little disruptive of the combat flow so we asked the Weapon Tailors to fix them up. Not all of these are available in the current build of the game but I included them here so they wouldn't feel left out. Speed changes:

Ancestor: 0.7 -> 1.0

Rosethorn: 0.5 -> 0.8

[Redacted] Rattler: 0.7 -> 0.9

Mantis: 0.8 -> 1.0

[Redacted] Hydra: 0.7 -> 0.9

[Redacted] Heritage: 0.6 -> 1.0

[Redacted] Drake: 0.5 -> 0.9

[Redacted] Derelict Revenge: 0.8 -> 0.9

Visual Changes

- Mech Gear Icons

Added in icons for the mech gear so it won't feel left out by the pilot gear.

- Font Readability

Made some changes to the primary font that should help improve readability.

Additional Changes

Fixed a large number of warnings causing lots of log clutter, also minorly improving performance.