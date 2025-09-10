**2087** LIVE ON DEFAULT BRANCH [ Testing branch will be disabled]
**Changes**
Removed custom gears [ Fixes all slow trucks issue]
Removed custom levels option on server browser
Removed Snow
Added Town around Station 2
**Resolution Issues upon main menu at launch**
I believe I fixed the bug that was causing people to launch at resolutions either unsupported by their monitor, or one that gave them issues clicking on options
**New Emergency**
Ring of Fire - Map : The Heights
Diner - Map : Canton County
**Bug Fixes**
Fixed trucks being stuck at 20 MPH
Fixed Tower Ladder 5 tipping when turning
Fixed Engine 6 Headlights being in wrong location
Fixed Diner spawning without being called, fixed it not being able to be cleared, fixed Dumpster, propane, and fuse panel actors on it
Fixed the default resolution without a save, now defaults to 1080p
**Passenger seats**
Press H to toggle Character model visibility
**Drafting**
Redid the way the drafting works to make it easier
Hold primer, and the bar will now steadily go up, after 3-4 seconds it will be ready to be pulled, green light now correctly works to display when draft is ready
Vehicles
All vehicles now spawn with full water / fuel
**Future Changes / bug fixes coming so far**
- Multiple trucks per draft source
- Fixing Trucks being able to spawn on top of each other
- Fixing mini map for officer seat
- Tiller Pack DLC
- Mini Pumper DLC
Build 2087
