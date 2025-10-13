Grab it now, Demo available:

Jet Gunner: Refueled is now available on Steam. Selected to be part of the latest Next Fest feel free to try out the demo before grabbing the game, which is 25% off for the duration of the event!

ABOUT THE GAME

Jet Gunner is reloaded, remade and refueled for a new explosive 8-bit adventure. Relive the past glory days where VHS was king, phones didn't have screens and you'd have to blow into a cartridge to get your gaming fix.

Destroy your foes with a variety of weapons, from lasers, spreadshots and missiles whilst dodging the many hazards that fly your way. Use your jetpack to its fullest to avoid traps and navigate treacherous terrains that awaits you. Acquire deadly orb-bots that'll make your travels that more destructive.

FEATURES

20 Action Packed Stages, ranging from chaos filled streets to snowy peaks trying to blow you into the abyss.

Huge end level bosses to try and conquer.

SHMUP styled levels that blast you straight into the action!

14 High Powered Weapons to blast your foes with.

An handheld mode that mimics that monochrome machine of yesteryear. (Batteries not included.)

Extras including Boss rush, Character viewer and Soundtests!



Developed by: Sinclair Strange

Published by: Clickteam USA LLC