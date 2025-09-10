📢 Patch 3 is LIVE!
🛠️ General Updates:
⚠️ Save File Version Updated
Older save files are no longer compatible. But you can start any Level directly from the "Chapters" menu - everything is unlocked during Early Access. Sorry for this inconvenience! We’ll do our best to avoid this in future updates.
Hard Difficulty is once again available from the start, following player requests.
Slow Walking Mode has been restored, as requested by players.
Significant optimization of game physics, improving overall game performance.
Improved Steam Deck support: more Steam Deck specific icons and more optimization.
Increased stability in all Arcade Games when FPS is low.
Fixed achievement display issues when previously unlocked offline.
Fixed navigation in the settings menu with gamepad and keyboard.
Fixed missing gamepad prompts in Supershop and Arcade Games.
Fixed disappearing menus when quickly pressing the close button.
🛠️ Level-Specific Fixes:
Level 5 – Easier access to the sewer secret, cart might have a bugged previously. It's stable now.
Secret Level – Fixed John's subtitles.
Level 8 – Removed money that was flying away from vehicles, it was a bug.
Level 8 – Fixed the intro cutscene with the truck collision.
Level 10 – Added an extra motorcycle near the Streamer’s House. Just in case.
📢 Content Update #1 will release on September 23.
Content Update #1 will include 2 new story levels.
Thanks for your attention and support! We will continue to read feedback, and continue improving the game!
