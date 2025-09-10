⚠️ Save File Version Updated Older save files are no longer compatible. But you can start any Level directly from the "Chapters" menu - everything is unlocked during Early Access. Sorry for this inconvenience! We’ll do our best to avoid this in future updates.

Hard Difficulty is once again available from the start, following player requests.

Slow Walking Mode has been restored, as requested by players.

Significant optimization of game physics, improving overall game performance.

Improved Steam Deck support: more Steam Deck specific icons and more optimization.

Increased stability in all Arcade Games when FPS is low.

Fixed achievement display issues when previously unlocked offline.

Fixed navigation in the settings menu with gamepad and keyboard.

Fixed missing gamepad prompts in Supershop and Arcade Games.