10 September 2025 Build 19920437 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Patch 3 is LIVE!

🛠️ General Updates:

  • ⚠️ Save File Version Updated

    Older save files are no longer compatible. But you can start any Level directly from the "Chapters" menu - everything is unlocked during Early Access. Sorry for this inconvenience! We’ll do our best to avoid this in future updates.

  • Hard Difficulty is once again available from the start, following player requests.

  • Slow Walking Mode has been restored, as requested by players.

  • Significant optimization of game physics, improving overall game performance.

  • Improved Steam Deck support: more Steam Deck specific icons and more optimization.

  • Increased stability in all Arcade Games when FPS is low.

  • Fixed achievement display issues when previously unlocked offline.

  • Fixed navigation in the settings menu with gamepad and keyboard.

  • Fixed missing gamepad prompts in Supershop and Arcade Games.

  • Fixed disappearing menus when quickly pressing the close button.

🛠️ Level-Specific Fixes:

  • Level 5 – Easier access to the sewer secret, cart might have a bugged previously. It's stable now.

  • Secret Level – Fixed John's subtitles.

  • Level 8 – Removed money that was flying away from vehicles, it was a bug.

  • Level 8 – Fixed the intro cutscene with the truck collision.

  • Level 10 – Added an extra motorcycle near the Streamer’s House. Just in case.

📢 Content Update #1 will release on September 23.

Content Update #1 will include 2 new story levels.

Thanks for your attention and support! We will continue to read feedback, and continue improving the game!

ROADMAP UPDATED:

Changed files in this update

