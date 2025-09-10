 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19920168 Edited 10 September 2025 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

THE MAIN SHOW:

  • Shrilowperro has been redone to be WAY easier! and it also looks completely different!

Additions:

  • New Settings! (Streamer Mode, Epilepsy Mode, and Quality Settings)

  • New Font! The main game font is redone to look more like the icon text.

  • a new interaction with someone.

Changes:

  • Jelly Storage now shows itself in pages to prevent some lag.

  • The Tutorial now informs you that you can skip it (because you always could, sorry for not mentioning it), and also doesnt lock the rest of the game behind it to play.

  • Changed a certain Melvin dialouge line that should NOT have been there.

Bug Fixes:

  • Minigames used to be unpausable, but this is now fixed.

  • Cursed difficulty actually works now lmao u can actually use it

