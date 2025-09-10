 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19920149 Edited 10 September 2025 – 03:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all!

This update fixes a hitching issue present in some spawn volumes. Gameplay should be much much smoother now. It also fixes the build button mismatch and a few other bugs related to offline play and the like.

You will also notice polish here and there, its lookin better!

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2194881
  • Loading history…
