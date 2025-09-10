Hey all!
This update fixes a hitching issue present in some spawn volumes. Gameplay should be much much smoother now. It also fixes the build button mismatch and a few other bugs related to offline play and the like.
You will also notice polish here and there, its lookin better!
Thanks for playing!
